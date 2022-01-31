Advertisement

Driver at-large after stealing 3 cars during pursuit in Winnebago County

Police lights
Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are looking for the driver who stole three cars and eluded law enforcement in two pursuits Sunday night in Winnebago County.

At about 10:30, a state trooper spotted a stolen vehicle going south I-41 near Breezewood Lane. The driver wouldn’t pull over. The chase then turned on to Highway 45, then County GG, until the driver crashed the stolen car near County GG and Highway 76.

The driver fled on foot and managed to steal a second vehicle. The State Patrol and law enforcement set up a perimeter and spotted the driver. After another pursuit, the driver crashed in the Town of Winneconne, ran away from the scene, and stole a third vehicle.

The white, 2014-model Ford Explorer is still missing. It had Wisconsin license plate 178 HEZ.

Both of the recovered stolen vehicles were impounded and will be searched for evidence to identify the driver.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Wisconsin State Patrol, (920) 929-3700.

