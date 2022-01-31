Crews battle heavy fire, smoke in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Flames engulfed a home in Two Rivers Saturday evening.

On Jan. 29, at about 5:30 p.m., the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1800 block of 29th Street.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions on the first floor, extending to the outside roof line.

Firefighters attacked the fire with two hose lines and a deck gun.

The resident escaped without injury.

The department says the damage was contained to the house.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

