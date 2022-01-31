COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations the lowest in 4 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – U.W. Health says today (Monday) marks 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin. A person who just returned from China was feeling symptoms of COVID-19 and went directly from the airport to U.W. Health in Madison. They were treated, released and isolated at home. The test result came back on February 5, 2020, and Wisconsin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, and the U.S. had its 12th confirmed case. A little over a month later, Wisconsin had its first COVID-19 deaths, including a Fond du Lac County man who was infected during a river cruise in Egypt.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports in the intervening two years, 1,333,782 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (that’s 23% of the state’s population); 56,292 have been hospitalized (4.22% of all cases); and 11,134 people died (0.83% of all cases). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin, behind heart disease and cancer and ahead of accidents (including motor vehicle accidents), liver disease, kidney disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and the flu and pneumonia.

Since Friday, there was a net increase of 12,592 new coronavirus cases in the state, the lowest cumulative total on a Monday (the DHS doesn’t release updates on weekends) since January 3. That tally includes 2,491 cases identified since Sunday morning, bringing the 7-day average of new cases down to 5,926 cases per day. That’s the lowest 7-day average since December 30. With the new cases over the weekend, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties both passed a total 28,000 cases; Oconto County crossed 9,000. The positivity rate is 20.0% -- that’s 1 in 5 tests this week coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus; that’s the lowest it’s been since December 28 as the surge was gaining steam.

State figures also show 72 deaths were reported since Friday. Wisconsin is averaging 31 deaths per day, the same as Friday. Twenty-two of the deaths were reported by 11 counties in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown (3), Fond du Lac (3), Green Lake, Langlade (2), Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie (5), Shawano (3), Sheboygan and Winnebago.

State numbers show 228 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. That’s also the lowest cumulative number on a Monday since January 3. It brings our calculated 7-day average down to 129 admissions per day, the lowest since the end of November last year.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) will report the patient population later this afternoon, which takes deaths and discharges into account. Friday there were 1,770 COVID-19 patients, the fewest since December 28, with 360 of them in ICU. The Northeast health care region hospitals had 191 patients in COVID-19 care, with 41 in ICU. The Fox Valley was treating 121, including 24 in ICU.

As we reported Friday, Wisconsin was passing 9 million COVID-19 vaccine “shots in the arm.” By Monday vaccinators reported 9,022,421 total doses since vaccinations began, including 22,736 over the weekend. Not quite half of the recent doses were boosters (11,254), breaking a week-longs trend where boosters made up more than half of all shots.

Reports from vaccinators show 3,258 Wisconsinites got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose since Friday’s report and 5,829 completed their vaccine series (there is some overlap in these numbers with people getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and these figures don’t not include out-of-state residents getting a dose here).

To date, 63.3% of Wisconsinites received at least one vaccine dose -- including 1 in 4 children ages 5 to 11. 59.3% of the population completed the vaccine series -- including 1 in 5 children 5 to 11.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/20.0% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

12 to 17: 59.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.8% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 58.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.6% 61.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.3% (+0.1) 53.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.8% 48.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.0% 73.3% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.1% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.0% 48.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.8% (-0.1) 49.2% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% 53.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.1% 50.1% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.5% 50.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.9% (+0.1) 56.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.7% 49.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.4% (-0.1) 75.1% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.4% 50.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.4% 60.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.1% (-0.1) 45.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.0% 58.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.0% 52.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.5% 57.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,130 (62.0%, +0.1) 278,802 (58.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,152 (59.3%) 308,445 (56.1%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,691,497 (63.3%, +0.1) 3,460,208 (59.3%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Michigan’s data are delayed Monday. We’ll update the neighboring counties in the U.P. as soon as possible.

Brown – 67,644 cases (+597) (339 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,111 cases (+84) (85 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,666 cases (79 deaths)

Dodge – 23,280 cases (+93) (253 deaths)

Door – 6,358 cases (+41) (44 deaths)

Florence - 763 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,202 cases (+268) (198 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 2,304 cases (+28) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,558 cases (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,925 cases (+48) (47 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,137 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,440 cases (+29) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,700 cases (+53) (56 deaths) (+2)

Manitowoc – 16,589 cases (+181) (138 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,197 cases (+100) (87 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,630 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,768 cases (+13) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 9,039 cases (+44) (78 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 40,819 cases (+382) (294 deaths) (+5)

Shawano – 9,388 cases (+73) (107 deaths) (+3)

Sheboygan – 28,260 cases (+338) (231 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 10,865 cases (+112) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,770 cases (+55) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 41,649 (+528) (296 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

