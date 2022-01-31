Chicago synagogue, businesses vandalized over weekend

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say a synagogue and an affiliated Jewish school in Chicago were vandalized over the weekend with swastika images and antisemitic graffiti.

The incidents occurred at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School.

Rabbi Levi Notik thanked police for quickly starting an investigation.

Vandalism also occurred at a synagogue in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood.

A Jewish group, the Concerned Citizens League, says windows were also broken Saturday at a Chicago bakery and a kosher food store.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says at least one person was arrested.

