Badgers hire Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers filled one of the biggest openings on their coaching staff with the addition of Bobby Engram hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The athletic department made the official announcement on Monday afternoon Engram had joined the staff in Madison. Engram spent the last eight seasons working with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Engram spent the first five years as the Ravens wide receivers coach before transitioning to the tight ends coach for the last three seasons.

“Bobby is a great person who has tremendous knowledge of the game. I’ve seen first-hand the impact he can have on players and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will help our program both on and off the field. He knows this place and is aligned with our culture, and I think that’s important. With his experience, he brings a fresh perspective that will help our program moving forward,” said head coach Paul Chryst.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to join a proven program, a consistently successful program, one that I’ve admired for a long time,” Engram said. “The tradition at Wisconsin is a big deal to me. Being able to join a special program, impact our young men and contribute to winning championships is why I’m here,” said Bobby Engram.

“Becoming an offensive coordinator is a big step, but it’s all about this being a good fit,” Engram said. “I believe in Wisconsin and our philosophies are the same — I appreciate the way this program runs the ball, I love the way they play defense — and my focus will be on doing everything I can to elevate the offense and help our team win games.

“Running the football well is important, using the play-action pass, being multiple and doing a lot of different things offensively, but doing them well. For me, it’s bringing a fresh look and my own sense of creativity to what’s already been proven successful here. I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches and players in the NFL, and I want to bring the best of what I’ve learned to the Badgers.”

Engram takes over for long time assistant Joe Rudolph, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

