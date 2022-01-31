BA.2 omicron variant found in Wisconsin
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - A new omicron variant called “BA.2″ has been detected in Wisconsin.
BA.2 is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original omicron variant, according to a tweet from Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.
Dr. Weston also noted that BA.2 does not appear more severe and vaccinations are still “highly effective.”
U.W. Health said the first COVID-19 case reached Wisconsin 2 years ago today. Here is the latest data.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.