BA.2 omicron variant found in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - A new omicron variant called “BA.2″ has been detected in Wisconsin.

BA.2 is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original omicron variant, according to a tweet from Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.

Dr. Weston also noted that BA.2 does not appear more severe and vaccinations are still “highly effective.”

U.W. Health said the first COVID-19 case reached Wisconsin 2 years ago today. Here is the latest data.

⚠️UPDATE: New variant BA.2 detected in #Wisconsin



🦠#BA2 is offshoot of Omicron BA.1

⬆️~ 1.5x more transmissible than original #Omicron

🏥Does not appear more severe

📈May prolong downtrend of current spike

💉Vaccine & booster still highly effective



Still many unknowns... pic.twitter.com/1eIUgt2e8Q — Ben Weston MD MPH 😷 💉 (@BenWWeston) January 31, 2022

