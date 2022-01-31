Advertisement

3-year-old has died of injuries suffered in fire

Candle in Dark Room.
Candle in Dark Room.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A young boy has died from complications of burn injuries suffered in a Milwaukee house fire, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s report says 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns of varying degrees over 90% of his body in Wednesday’s fire and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew.

Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom. Then his mother broke windows with her arms and was able to find her son. She suffered serious burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

