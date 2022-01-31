3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The dangers of gas stoves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Forty million homes cook with natural gas, but a new study from California finds gas stoves are more dangerous for our planet and our families than previously thought.

Bad for the planet: They generate carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas

Bad for you: They leak unburned methane

Brad Spakowitz gets into the details of the study and solutions in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

