3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The dangers of gas stoves

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Forty million homes cook with natural gas, but a new study from California finds gas stoves are more dangerous for our planet and our families than previously thought.

Bad for the planet: They generate carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas

Bad for you: They leak unburned methane

Brad Spakowitz gets into the details of the study and solutions in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

