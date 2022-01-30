Winterfest on Broadway draws thousands to local businesses and a champion snow sculptor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Driving down Broadway in Green Bay today might have seemed like a Winter Wonderland. That’s because Winterfest on Broadway returned this afternoon, January 29, after having a year off due to COVID-19.

At Winterfest, you could enjoy delicious food, go on a wagon ride in the snow, but for some most importantly you could have seen a champion snow sculptor at work.

“When you think of ice you think of putting it in a drink but making it something that is beautiful like art is something that I would want to do one day,” Ezmirilda Estupinian, a visitor at Winterfest on Broadway with her younger sister Liza, shared.

Teaching the next generation how to carve ice is Jeff Olson who has received recognition for his ice, snow, limestone and wood carvings. He has a masters degree in sculpting and taught kindergarten through graduate level courses for 35 years. Making it all the more meaningful when children walk up to his creations in awe.

“It’s fun because I taught for all those years,” said Olson, who was getting paid to ice sculpt at Winterfest on Broadway. “It’s kind of neat.”

Born in Milwaukee and raised in the northwest part of Wisconsin, Olson retired from teaching 18 years ago. Even though he did his first carving in 1964, he isn’t planning on putting away his ice chisels just yet.

“At 75, I was figuring I’m retiring from this but it doesn’t look like I’m retiring because I’ve got a festival next week, I’ve got a festival the week after that, and I’ve got a festival the week after that,” Olson emphasized.

At about 20 degrees, it was an ideal environment to enjoy some ice sculpting. Each sculpture can take an hour and a half to two hours to create.

“The King of Candyland took a little longer than the cupcake,” Olson said about two of the four ice sculptures he helped put together for Winterfest.

Olson travels all over the country to carve.

“I’ve carved out in Breckenridge, CO in the internationals,” Olson highlighted. “I’ve carved in Milwaukee’s internationals. I’ve carved in Portland Maine’s internationals. I’ve carved in Chicago internationals.”

In terms of whether or not the crowd liked Olson’s icy creations, “I like ice,” Ezmirilda Estupinian said. “Personally, I like to eat it. It’s actually something that is pretty fun to do. Just seeing what you can do with ice is actually pretty cool to me.”

Besides inspiring creativity, Winterfest also helps to drum up business in the Broadway District.

“Winter in general can be a time when people just like to hibernate and stay inside but it’s really important for the district and the businesses here to still get an audience and traffic,” Director of Special Events for On Broadway Inc., the organization who puts the event together, Allie Thut, shared. “A big purpose of Winterfest is to bring people down to this district have fun in the district shop in the local businesses and just have a fun day.”

A new public market in the Broadway District announced earlier this week is expected to draw more than a million people a year.

“I think it’s going to have a huge financial impact for all of us in the downtown Broadway district,” owner of The Depot Green Bay, Shawn Zambarda, said. “The only thing I think I wonder is where everyone is going to park but we’ll figure it out.”

Construction for the Public Market is expected to begin this fall.

