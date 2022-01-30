WIAA’s first ever Girls State Wrestling Tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) -For the first time ever, there was a WIAA Girls State Wrestling tournament this weekend.

In the 100 pound weight class, De Pere’s Brooke Corigan took home first place.

Marinette’s Koressa Allgeyer was a champion of the 107 weight class.

Hailie Krueger of New London took the title in 145.

For full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1643517034545&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentResults.jsp&twSessionId=dsbhplijeb

