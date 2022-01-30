WARMING UP TO START THE WEEK

Just like yesterday, we will likely see more clouds than sun across the region today. Some good news, temperatures will continue their climb today as afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 20s in most spots. It’s certainly going to be a seasonable day regarding temperatures.

By tomorrow, temperatures will have risen into the lowers 30s. That puts us above average for this time of the month, and it will be even milder Tuesday with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 30. A cold front will move in late Tuesday bringing with it another blast of arctic air. Highs for Thursday and Friday will certainly be much cooler in the low to middle teens.

Over the last week we’ve been monitoring the chance of a snow storm during the middle of THIS week. It appears the bulk of the energy associated with this storm will miss us well to the south based off the latest guidance. Although the far southern part of the state could receive at least some snow, our snow chances in Northeast Wisconsin look very limited. As for now, there are no major storm systems in this week’s forecast, just small chances to see some flakes on certain days this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TODAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly. Turning milder and breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Chance of a snow or rain shower. Much milder & breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder & blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Much colder. A few flakes in the far SOUTH? HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Chance of light snow. Still cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Chance of flakes late. Not as cold. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.