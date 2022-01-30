Advertisement

US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather’s killing

Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.(Associated Press)
By Janie Har
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hundreds of people are expected Sunday at events in San Francisco and five other U.S. cities to commemorate the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee.

The grandfather from Thailand was assaulted while on a morning walk a year ago in his San Francisco neighborhood and died.

Rally organizers in New York City, Georgia and others say they want more attention to anti-Asian discrimination.

Attacks against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent shot up during the pandemic.

Other victims of Asian descent include Michelle Go, who was pushed in front of a subway, and six women shot and killed at Georgia spas last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old firefighter
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old Dale Fire and Rescue firefighter
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan

Latest News

Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Cruise ships to return to Muskegon after canceled seasons
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 2
Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 1