Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at an Ohio hotel that sent at least 11 people, more than half of them children, to a hospital.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn.

A hospital official said victims had been stabilized or upgraded.

Riley said Sunday morning that he had no immediate update on the investigation.

A representative of the Hampton Inn Marysville said Sunday that officials were “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

