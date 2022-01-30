Advertisement

Report: Stenavich promoted to OC, Getsy headed to Chicago

Adam Stenavich and Luke Getsy
Adam Stenavich and Luke Getsy(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers are promoting their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Adam Stenavich, to offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This move does not come as a surprise at Green Bay blocked the Broncos request to interview Stenavich for their OC opening. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also said they would fill Nathaniel Hackett’s role with an internal candidate.

Stenavich received high praise from LaFleur and the rest of the team this season as he developed a versatile and deep offensive line while dealing with several injured players.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is expected to become the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

