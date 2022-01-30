Report: male struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Highway 172 in the Village of Allouez.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Libal Street and STH 172 around 10:57 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a male running in traffic. Prior to authorities arriving, the male jumped a fence and ran out of sight. Deputies set up a perimeter to attempt locating the male.

The vehicles that struck the man include a 2011 Honda Civic and a 2017 Ford F-150.

Several 911 calls reported the incident, including the drivers of those vehicles. The drivers and passengers are uninjured.

The male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being treated at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and Investigative Division.

