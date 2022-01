FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has the right lane of I-41 SB at Campbell Rd. blocked off due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

No more details have been released at the moment.

UPDATE: The right lane of traffic reopened around 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

