MILD START TO THE WORK WEEK

We’re in for a pretty quite weather pattern this week but temperatures will be going up and down like a roller coaster. Some nuisance snow is possible from time to time but no major snow is expected in our area anytime soon. Sorry snow lovers!

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the lower teens. Some single digits are possible if breaks can develop in the clouds. A few flurries may drift on through.

Monday stays quiet overall with warmer highs from the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds increase during the afternoon, becoming quite gusty by the evening hours. Some flakes are possible, especially in northern Door County if a lake effect snow band can form and touch land. Most spots should remain dry.

Tuesday will be mild with highs well in the 30s. Could a few spots touch 40°? It’s certainly possible. A cold front will keep the wind stirred up during the day and it may also bring us a few passing snow or rain showers. Don’t get too excited, moisture will be lacking.

A major winter storm will affect areas to our south Tuesday through Thursday. A pretty good swath of snow may form across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio with it so consider that if your travels take you that way. We shouldn’t have too many effects from it here... but there COULD be a lake effect snow band that sets up along the Lake Michigan shoreline Thursday as northerly winds develop. Something to keep our eyes on.

Colder air funnels back in for the end of the work week with a rebound by next week. Some additional nuisance snow is possible Friday and next Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible. LOW: 11

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a few flakes. Turning breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Passing snow or rain showers possible. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Cold & blustery. Some snow may form near Lake Michigan. HIGH: 13 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: A few flakes. Cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 28

