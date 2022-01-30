Advertisement

Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game

Beloit Memorial High School logo
Beloit Memorial High School logo(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - One man was killed in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

Beloit police say the man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.

It’s not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old firefighter
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old Dale Fire and Rescue firefighter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 2
Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 1
Milder into the start of next week!
First Alert Forecast: Milder into the start of the week
Highway I-41 SB near Fond Du Lac closed due to vehicle fire