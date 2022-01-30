Advertisement

Man accused of wounding Milwaukee officer faces 8 charges

Milwaukee police vehicle (WITI)
Milwaukee police vehicle (WITI)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer is facing eight felony charges.

A criminal complaint released Sunday charges 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong with attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in Thursday’s shooting.

The officer, 26-year-old Herbert Davis III, was released from a local hospital Friday.

It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.

Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, and possession of methamphetamine.

A court commissioner on Sunday said Rodthong would be released to electronic home monitoring with other conditions.

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old firefighter
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old Dale Fire and Rescue firefighter
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan

Latest News

Railroad tracks
Dozens of guns among items stolen from cargo trains in LA
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital
A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Report: male struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.
Longest sled dog race in Lower 48 states is off and running