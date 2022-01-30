Man accused of wounding Milwaukee officer faces 8 charges
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer is facing eight felony charges.
A criminal complaint released Sunday charges 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong with attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in Thursday’s shooting.
The officer, 26-year-old Herbert Davis III, was released from a local hospital Friday.
It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.
Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, and possession of methamphetamine.
A court commissioner on Sunday said Rodthong would be released to electronic home monitoring with other conditions.
A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9.
