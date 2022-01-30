Hundreds participate in Great Midwest Trivia Contest for 57th year

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several hundreds of people have taken part in a trivia contest in Appleton for 50 consecutive hours.

For the 57th year, Lawrence University has hosted the Great Midwest Trivia Contest. Teams started Friday night, and when the contest is over Sunday at midnight, participants will have answered up to 400 questions.

“We have a team of 12 trivia masters helping run the contest and each of us are only sleeping about 10 hours this weekend,” said Riley Newton, head master of the Great Midwest Trivia Contest.

College students are typically used to functioning with little sleep, but this weekend was completely different for Lawrence University students responsible for the entire contest.

They write all the questions, answer the phones when players call in, and stream it live on Twitch from the classrooms of Briggs Hall.

This year’s trivia contest has 15 on-campus teams, and about 55 off-campus teams, some with 40 people on one team.

“All of our trivia questions are very, they have really funny answers. They take you to different parts of the internet, they have obscure history, just really fun to do. And we also have action questions as well,” said Newton.

For John Cuff, who has been participating in the Great Midwest Trivia Contest for almost 44 years with his group, Jabberwocky, he says the action questions are his favorite to do in the tournament.

“When I got into high school, me and some of my friends got together and met over in Greenville at a friends house, and that was when we created Jabberwocky. These could be everything from creating a song about something, writing a sonnet. We had one earlier where we had to reenact the prequel of Star Wars,” said Cuff.

Lawrence University students say they hope that the tradition continues and look forward to participating in it for years to come.

“It’s so wonderful to have this tradition that focuses on just having fun and having a good time,” said Newton.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.