Advertisement

Cruise ships to return to Muskegon after canceled seasons

Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Michigan and Great Lakes map.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - Cruise ships will visit Muskegon again this summer, after stops were canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports 17 stops are planned for this summer, and more could be planned in coming years.

Muskegon had busy cruise ship seasons scheduled before COVID-19 canceled plans. In 2020, 35 stops were planned, and there were 25 stops expected in 2021.

The cancelations had an impact in Muskegon County, where tourism is a more than $300 million industry.

This season, the first cruise ship is scheduled to stop on June 7.

Muskegon County Community Development Director Robert Lukens says “It’s going to be a very, very busy summer.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old firefighter
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old Dale Fire and Rescue firefighter
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan

Latest News

Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather’s killing
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 2
Ransomware Attack Warning
Ransomware 1