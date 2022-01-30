Beloit PD: No students involved in shooting that killed 19-year-old

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no students involved in Saturday night’s homicide that took place outside a Beloit high school following a basketball game, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles confirmed.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Sayles indicated the man who was killed was 19-year-old. Police have not released his name.

The shooting happened after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School between Beloit Memorial High School and La Follette High School. Sayles said a school resource officer was working at the game when they were notified of shots fired in the parking lot. The SRO contacted officers and the patrol division who responded to the scene.

There was a brief lockdown at the school before the La Follette basketball team was taken to their bus and returned to Madison.

Shortly after, police were notified of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at Beloit Memorial Hospital. The 19-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Sayles is urging anyone with information to reach out to authorities, noting that there were at least 30 witnesses outside Beloit Memorial High School at the time of the shooting.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said. “If that was your loved one you would want someone to come out and talk to you. It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30-40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the ‘no snitching’ needs to stop.”

This is the third homicide that has occurred in Beloit over the last four days.

Beloit PD urges those who have information about the incident to call (608) 364-6823.

