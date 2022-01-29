Advertisement

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s office says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time.”

The positive test came Friday.

The Utah Republican is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is not showing any symptoms.

Romney’s wife, Ann, tested negative for the virus.

Romney is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus this winter, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. on Friday, according to a news release from his office.

