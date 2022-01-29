TRENDING WARMER, LIMITED SNOW CHANCES

A weak clipper system may produce a coating of snow across far northeastern WI, Door County, and the U.P. this evening and tonight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows ranging from the upper single digits to mid teens.

Look for more clouds than sun on Sunday with near average temperatures in the mid 20s. A few flakes may be spotted from time to time but that should be just about it.

Our mini warming trend continues Monday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to possibly upper 30s. It appears that Tuesday will be the warmest day for a while with cold, Canadian air set to return starting Wednesday morning. Some nuisance snow (or rain!) may occur on Tuesday with a passing front but moisture is going to be limited.

Over the last week we’ve been monitoring the chance of a snow storm during the middle of THIS week. Sadly, especially for you snow lovers, the latest trends continue to suggest the storm will bypass us the south. Far southeastern WI may get a taste but I’m not currently expecting much locally at this point. We’ll keep you updated on any changes over the coming days.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Flakes possible far NORTHEAST. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 13

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & milder. Turning breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Chance of a snow or rain shower. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder & blustery. HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Much colder. A few flakes in the far SOUTH? HIGH: 12 LOW: -7

FRIDAY: A little light snow is possible. Still cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Chance of light snow. Not as cold. HIGH: 21

