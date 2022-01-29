“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person who once worked for the Center for COVID Control in Darboy is speaking to Action 2 News.

The storefront location in Darboy is one of almost 300 across the country where the Center for COVID Control has paused operations. A sign on the door says the Darboy site is closed indefinitely while other signs advertising the test site have been taken down. Windows appear to have been covered up recently, preventing us from seeing inside.

The Illinois-based company faces charges or investigations in several states, accused of mishandling the test process. This past weekend the FBI raided the Center for COVID Control’s Chicago corporate office.

A worker at the Darboy location emailed Action 2 News stating, “I know firsthand this place does not care about safety.”

“On Christmas Eve, I was there alone all day. I even ran out of gloves and they wouldn’t let me close.”

In a phone conversation, the person also said he was instructed to toss out some test specimens and falsify data on others during a time the location was too busy and understaffed.

The worker did not want to be identified.

In Minnesota, the attorney general filed a lawsuit against the company claiming that workers failed to deliver test results or provided test results to customers that were either inaccurate or falsified, backing up what this worker is telling us.

We asked Gov. Tony Evers about the lack of oversight. He urged people to avoid using pop-up test sites that aren’t approved by county health officials.

“Am I concerned, heck yes, but at the end of the day people I encourage them to get out and get on the website and go to what has been approved,” Evers said. “The pop ups will disappear if people will do that.”

We also asked Sen. Ron Johnson about this, since the federal government regulates COVID testing labs.

“They should have put controls on it before we every allocated the money,” Sen. Johnson said. “People should be held accountable. These are probably criminal charges of fraud.”

Action 2 News has reached out to the company repeatedly and has not heard back.

