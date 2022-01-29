SLIGHTLY MILDER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Low level clouds began building into the region after midnight, and kept temperatures above zero. Temperatures will rise into the upper teens and lower 20s this afternoon. Clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day, and northern areas could even see some flakes through the afternoon and evening. Nothing more than a trace to a half inch of snow are expected in any areas that see snow.

Temperatures will trend milder to finish the weekend with lows tomorrow morning around 10° and afternoon highs into the middle 20s. Temperatures will be seaonable, but we will actually jump above average temperature wise by Monday.

There could be another chance for light snow, mainly across northern areas again, on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will continue to climb with mid 30s by Tuesday, but after that, temperatures will come down into the teens for highs by Wednesday.

We continue to track a stronger storm system coming out of the Plains during the middle of next week. At times, it has appeared we’d see some decent snow accumulation from this system. But, the trends today would suggest the heavier snow misses us to the south. Still, light snow showers remain in the forecast... especially from the Fox Cities southward. We’re still several days out, so continue to monitor the latest forecast as the finer details become clearer into next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Northern flakes develop late. HIGH: 19

TONIGHT: Evening flakes North. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early flakes NORTH. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 8

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Cloudy and colder with light snow showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and blustery. Lingering snow early... mostly south & east. HIGH: 11 LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cold, but with a lighter wind. HIGH: 10

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.