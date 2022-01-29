Advertisement

National Railroad Museum unveils exhibit featuring beer memorabilia

National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)
National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum unveiled their “The Milwaukee Beer Line: From Grain to Glass” exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit features photos of the Milwaukee Beer Line taken in 1952 by Wallace W. Abbey, according to a news release. Visitors can also view beer memorabilia from the 1950s through 1970s, such as vintage beer cans and other collectibles.

The Milwaukee Beer Line ran north of Milwaukee’s downtown area and included breweries like Pabst, Blatz and Schlitz.

“Beer production has been an important part of Wisconsin’s history and economy,” Museum Curator Daniel Liedtke said. “This exhibit focuses on the importance breweries in Milwaukee had on the railroad to both receive the raw materials they needed and then to transport their finished product throughout the state.”

Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for children ages 2-12. Members and infants get in for free.

The exhibit is open to the public through the remainder of 2022.

