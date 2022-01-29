Advertisement

Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat

A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX, TROY FARRELL, CNN)
By KPIX Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA, Calif. (KPIX) - A man in Sonoma, California says his cat was stolen by Airbnb renters in his neighborhood and, even though the cat was found miles away, he can’t get her back.

“I just want my kid back. I want my friend back. She’s my friend,” Troy Farrell said.

Troy Farrell was in tears thinking about his cat Nubbins. He misses her every day.

“I’d go outside stressed out and burnt out, and she’d just come running and sit on my lap,” Farrell said. “She’s like my support cat. And they stole her.”

Farrell said a Long Beach couple rented an Airbnb two doors down in October.

When they left, he said they took the outdoor cat with them.

Farrell was out of town at the time.

When he returned, a veterinarian called him after scanning Nubbins’ microchip.

“I’m like, Nubbins is in Long Beach? She didn’t walk to Long Beach nor did she, like, hitch a ride,” he said. “You know what I mean? How on earth is she in Long Beach?”

The Long Beach couple apparently took the cat in to the clinic for a health check.

The vet returned the cat to the couple and asked them to contact Farrell, but they refused.

“Those are evil people. Those are people without a conscience, those are people without a heart,” Farrell said.

Farrell filed a cat-napping report with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The clinic that contacted Farrell said they fully cooperated with the sheriff’s department. And an investigator told Farrell they forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office.

Three months later, Farrell is still waiting for Nubbins’ return.

“I don’t have kids. She’s my kid and she’s seen me through so many things. And they took her, and I want her back,” Farrell said. “… The second I’d open that door or drive up the driveway or go out back … There’s Nubbins just in my lap.”

Farrell said he won’t give up.

If law enforcement doesn’t act, he said he may hire an attorney and a private investigator to get Nubbins back.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Short explainer of seditious conspiracy and what could happen next in the January 6th...
De Pere alderperson subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Select Committee
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

Latest News

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
McAuliffe Elementary School students listen to astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International...
Green Bay students talk with astronaut aboard the International Space Station
Slightly milder with a chance of flakes today!
First Alert Forecast: Milder through the weekend!
NASA zoom call
ISS ZOOM CALL