Man released years after twin brother confessed to slaying

A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin...
A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed.

Kevin Dugar was granted bond Tuesday and assigned to a residential transition facility.

Authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges.

In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar’s identical twin wrote a letter, saying he was the one who fired into a group of people.

Karl Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes.

A judge in 2018 said Smith wasn’t credible and refused to throw out Dugar’s conviction and 54-year prison sentence. But the Illinois Court of Appeals overturned that decision in 2021, clearing the way for his release on bond.

