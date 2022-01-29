INTERVIEW: Machinists needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin area has about 200 machine shops, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College says every one of them is looking to hire. Some need 2 employees, some need as many as 15.

Currently NWTC graduates 12 to 15 machinists a year, well below the local demand.

Some employers are helping students with the finances of getting a degree or going back to school to gain more skills.

NWTC is raising awareness about this field and the career opportunities it offers. We talked with Chase Clover, CNC Machining Lab tech at NWTC, about the two-year programs available on manual and CNC machines.

