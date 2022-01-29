Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Machinists needed

There are about 200 machine shops in Northeast Wisconsin and every one of them is looking to hire.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin area has about 200 machine shops, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College says every one of them is looking to hire. Some need 2 employees, some need as many as 15.

Currently NWTC graduates 12 to 15 machinists a year, well below the local demand.

Some employers are helping students with the finances of getting a degree or going back to school to gain more skills.

NWTC is raising awareness about this field and the career opportunities it offers. We talked with Chase Clover, CNC Machining Lab tech at NWTC, about the two-year programs available on manual and CNC machines.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000

Latest News

Email from an employee of Center for COVID Control to Action 2 News
Employee says Center for COVID Control falsified some data
Inspection photo of a "poor" rated bridge in Wisconsin
How safe are Wisconsin's bridges?
Green Bay's only absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows ballot drop boxes for February primary
Astronaut Mark Vande Hei, aboard the International Space Station, answers questions from...
McAuliffe schoolkids talk to space station astronauts