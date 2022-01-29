Advertisement

Green Bay students talk with astronaut aboard the International Space Station

McAuliffe Elementary School students listen to astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International...
McAuliffe Elementary School students listen to astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International Space Station.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at McAuliffe Elementary School listened intently to a Zoom video call on Friday from space.

“I’ve always been curious about our place in the universe, and I think the idea that I get to do this as a job, get to perceive our existence from a different perspective than most people get the opportunity to do, has just been wonderful for me,” astronaut Mark Vande Hei said.

Doing back flips from inside the International Space Station, Vande Hei spent nearly 30 minutes answering student questions ranging from is the space food good? to how does it feel being able to float?

“You really don’t learn how to operate in space, on a space station, in particular the Zero G part. Until, we’re actually up here,” Vande Hei told the the group of students from the Green Bay Area Public School District.

“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you actually get to talk to someone in space, and they actually get to like respond to you,” McAuliffe fourth grader Caleb Nelson said.

Friday’s conversation happened on the 36th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster that killed seven astronauts, including teacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe who the school is named after.

“Before I was here, I didn’t really think much about space,” fifth grader Kara Green said. “But now, now that I’ve actually seen an astronaut, I think it’s really really cool.”

Only a handful of schools across the country are picked by National Aeronautics and Space Administration each year for this rare opportunity, and it happened thanks in large part to Vande Hei’s cousin who is a teacher at McAuliffe.

“One boy just gave me a big hug and said, ‘thank you Mrs. McVane. I’ll never forget this. This is amazing,’ and I think most of them will have that feeling,” Michelle Vande Hei McVane said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000

Latest News

Fond du Lac Blades perform in Austria
Local figure skaters compete on world stage
Signs outside the Center for COVID Control near Appleton have now been removed
Governor warns against pop-up testing sites as former employee speaks out
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
Dale firefighter Raymond Samson
Dale Fire and Rescue to lead Saturday’s processional for firefighter Ray Samson