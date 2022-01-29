Advertisement

Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony...
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony Michel during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Rob Maaddi
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement, citing unidentified sources.

Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent says the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

