Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the on-duty deputy, was driving a squad car near the around 2 a.m. and was not responding to an emergency at the time.

The 52-year-old woman is thought to have been in the roadway.

Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts, and local fire and rescue responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol is handling the investigation. No further information has been made available.

