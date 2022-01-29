Advertisement

Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the on-duty deputy, was driving a squad car near the around 2 a.m. and was not responding to an emergency at the time.

The 52-year-old woman is thought to have been in the roadway.

Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts, and local fire and rescue responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol is handling the investigation. No further information has been made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Short explainer of seditious conspiracy and what could happen next in the January 6th...
De Pere alderperson subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Select Committee
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,062 deaths, 9 million vaccine doses

Latest News

National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)
National Railroad Museum unveils exhibit featuring beer memorabilia
A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin...
Man released years after twin brother confessed to slaying
Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores
McAuliffe Elementary School students listen to astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International...
Green Bay students talk with astronaut aboard the International Space Station