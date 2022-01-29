Dale Fire and Rescue to lead Saturday’s processional for firefighter Ray Samson

DALE, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter who died after battling COVID-19 will be honored with the Dale Fire & Rescue Department leading a funeral procession on Saturday. Dale’s fire chief tells us a big crowd is expected.

Ray Samson died last Saturday, Jan. 22. The 55-year-old was a firefighter/driver operator for the department for 16 years.

Visitation for Samson is at the Dale Town Hall building from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M., followed by the funeral service there.

At the end of the funeral, the processional will loop from the Dale Fire Station on Highway 96 to County Highway T, then County TT, to County M, then on to Highway 96 circling back to the fire station. Fire trucks from other communities will stage behind the Dale fire station, according to the department’s Facebook post.

