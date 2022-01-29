Advertisement

Crews successfully extinguish Fond du Lac garage fire

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue extinguished flames at a single family residence on Saturday.

Crews were alerted to a fire “advancing up the rear exterior wall of an attached garage” at 12:40 p.m. near Bluehill Avenue and Southview Road, according to a Fond du Lac Fire Rescue media release.

Investigators said the fire started in a garbage container on the garage’s exterior.

“This fire is an important reminder to ensure everyone is aware of the contents that are disposed of in garbage containers, that smoke detectors are in proper working condition, and that families have an escape plan in place in the event of a fire,” the media release reads.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said a “good samaritan” acted quickly by calling emergency services and helping occupants inside the home evacuate. Another civilian was treated for a minor medical problem after assisting with evacuation.

Crews successfully put out the fire and ventilated smoke.

The occupants are uninjured and able to stay in their home.

