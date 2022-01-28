TURNING MILDER THIS WEEKEND

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight; and with light winds, it’s going to be another cold one! Lows should fall into the single digits below zero away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be light, but chills could still drop to around -15 in spots. We’ll start Saturday with some sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase across the region by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper half of the teens Saturday afternoon with a light south-southwest wind. Temperatures will trend milder to finish the weekend with lows Sunday morning around 10° and afternoon highs into the middle 20s. Both are about average for late-January. The weekend will be dry for most, but some light snow may fly across northern areas late Saturday afternoon.

There could be another chance for light snow, mainly across northern areas again, Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will continue to moderate over this time period with highs around 30° Monday and into the middle 30s Tuesday.

We continue to track a stronger storm system coming out of the Plains during the middle of next week. At times, it has appeared we’d see some decent snow accumulation from this system. But, the trends today would suggest the heavier snow misses us to the south. Still, light snow showers remain in the forecast... especially from the Fox Cities southward. We’re still 5-6 days away, so continue to monitor the latest forecast as the finer details become clearer into next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Frigid with mainly clear skies. LOW: -4 (chills -5 to -15)

SATURDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Northern flakes develop late. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Light northern snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early flakes NORTH. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 8

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Cloudy and colder with light snow showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and blustery. Lingering snow early... mostly south & east. HIGH: 10 LOW: -6

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cold, but with a lighter wind. HIGH: 9

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.