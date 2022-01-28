ThedaCare increases visitor restrictions amid higher COVID-19 case levels

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - With higher levels of COVID-19 in hospitals and the community, ThedaCare will turn away some visitors at all of its hospitals to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19.

The new restrictions mean no visitors for patients regardless of the patient’s COVID status, with some exceptions:

Limited visits for patients in end-of-life care. These visits must be arranged and approved in advance

One essential person for family birth care throughout the entire stay (i.e., no rotation of visitors)

One parent or guardian to accompany a minor or a person who has a special need, such as a cognitive or developmental impairment or limited mobility

Visitors are permitted at The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor, but visits must be in residents’ rooms or a designated area; limited visitors are recommended

All ThedaCare locations will have screeners to check patients, visitors and employees when they enter, and masks are required everywhere in all public settings.

Any visitors, including those who were pre-approved, will be asked to leave if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or don’t comply with mask requirements.

Anyone feeling sick or experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms is discouraged from visiting any facility or accompanying patients.

Patients are encouraged to come to ThedaCare clinics alone to limit the number of people in waiting rooms. Patients coming for outpatient care can bring their minor children if they have no alternative.

At the Regional Cancer Center, visitors will not be allowed to join in-person appointments or wait in waiting areas unless they’re accompanying a patient with a special need and no one under 16 will be permitted “except under extreme circumstances.”

