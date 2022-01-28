Advertisement

ThedaCare increases visitor restrictions amid higher COVID-19 case levels

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton(ThedaCare)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - With higher levels of COVID-19 in hospitals and the community, ThedaCare will turn away some visitors at all of its hospitals to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19.

The new restrictions mean no visitors for patients regardless of the patient’s COVID status, with some exceptions:

  • Limited visits for patients in end-of-life care. These visits must be arranged and approved in advance
  • One essential person for family birth care throughout the entire stay (i.e., no rotation of visitors)
  • One parent or guardian to accompany a minor or a person who has a special need, such as a cognitive or developmental impairment or limited mobility
  • Visitors are permitted at The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor, but visits must be in residents’ rooms or a designated area; limited visitors are recommended

All ThedaCare locations will have screeners to check patients, visitors and employees when they enter, and masks are required everywhere in all public settings.

Any visitors, including those who were pre-approved, will be asked to leave if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or don’t comply with mask requirements.

Anyone feeling sick or experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms is discouraged from visiting any facility or accompanying patients.

Patients are encouraged to come to ThedaCare clinics alone to limit the number of people in waiting rooms. Patients coming for outpatient care can bring their minor children if they have no alternative.

At the Regional Cancer Center, visitors will not be allowed to join in-person appointments or wait in waiting areas unless they’re accompanying a patient with a special need and no one under 16 will be permitted “except under extreme circumstances.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

Latest News

By adding National Guard staff, long-term care facilities can open more beds and accept...
National Guard sends aid to Wisconsin long-term care facilities lacking staff
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,062 deaths, 9 million vaccine doses
Brad Spakowitz discusses a major advance in regenerative medicine
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Regrowing limbs
If you test negative with a rapid home test but continue to experience symptoms, you may want...
Northeast Wisconsin faces all-time high for COVID-19 cases, more testing now available