ThedaCare drops its lawsuit against Ascension Wisconsin

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The president and CEO of ThedaCare said the health care organization dropped its lawsuit against Ascension Wisconsin.

Dr. Imran Andrabi said ThedaCare filed to dismiss its legal action in Outagamie County court on Friday.

ThedaCare’s lawsuit accused Ascension of poaching its employees and sought a 90-day partnership with Ascension while it replaced 7 of its 11 stroke team members who took new jobs at St. Elizabeth Hospital. ThedaCare has the only Level II trauma and comprehensive stroke care unit in the Valley.

In a statement Friday, Andrabi said ThedaCare has brought on “new team members, agency nurses and technologists,” provided additional training to more employees, and partnered with other area health care systems. Andrabi wrote, “We have never diverted a trauma patient in the 32-year history of our Trauma program, and have been able to safely provide the critical care our communities depend upon.”

ThedaCare suffered a defeat in court Monday when an Outagamie County judge lifted an injunction, freeing the seven employees to start their new jobs.

An employee told Action 2 News one of the 11 stroke team members said one applied for a job with Ascension and received a much better offer, which led other members to apply. At Monday’s hearing, employees testified that Ascension offered them not just more money but a better work-life balance and made them feel appreciated for their work.

“Our intention always was, and is, to protect access to quality care,” Dr. Andrabi said in Friday’s announcement.

He wrote, “We regret the seven team members who accepted positions outside of ThedaCare were impacted by this situation, and we have made efforts to ensure that the risk to them was minimized for the day between employment. We know the work of interventional radiology and cardiovascular nurses and technologists saves lives, and we wish them well in their new roles.”

