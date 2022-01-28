Advertisement

State parks officials get public input on Potawatomi Park tower’s future

Potawatomi State Park observation tower
Potawatomi State Park observation tower(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, state parks officials heard public input on what to do with the observation tower in Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay.

The tower has been closed since 2017 when an inspection found it’s unsafe for use.

The Department of Natural Resources planned to tear it down, but another engineering study said the tower could be saved, so the DNR reversed the decision.

Some people who spoke out during the state’s online video meeting said the history of the tower, built in 1932, should be preserved. Others said if the tower is reopened it should be accessible to people with disabilities, perhaps Peninsula State Park’s Eagle Tower.

The DNR is conducting an online survey and accepting written comments until February 22.

Comments can be emailed to melissa.vanlanduyt@wisconsin.gov or sent by postal mail to:

Missy VanLanduyt

c/o Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

