SNAPPY COLD WITH SOME SUNSHINE

It’s been a cold week, but temperatures have been up and down over the past couple days. We’re on the downswing this morning, as a northwest breeze brings back the bitter cold weather. For what it’s worth, it won’t be as frigid as it was earlier this week. High temperatures will be in the teens this afternoon, with wind chills not too far from zero during the day.

Canadian high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies today. It will stay fair through tonight, even though our stable weathermaker will be drifting away from us. We’ll cloud over tomorrow morning as a disturbance moves across the northern Great Lakes. A few snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. It won’t amount to a lot of snow, as folks in the Northwoods may get just a dusting to half an inch of accumulation.

Meanwhile, our temperatures will slowly climb over the next few days. Highs will be back in the seasonable low to mid 20s this weekend, with milder 30s on the way early next week. It’s also looking more likely that our weather pattern will stay quiet, with active winter weather tracking south of us through the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. Subzero wind chills this morning. HIGH: 16

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid, with light winds LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Not as cold. Late flakes NORTH. HIGH: 22 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder. Late snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. MIld, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 8

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Flakes to the SOUTH? HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 10

