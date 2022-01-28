Advertisement

Sheboygan man killed in Manitowoc County crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Sheboygan man died in a crash Friday morning in Manitowoc County after he apparently failed to stop for a stop sign, Sheriff Dan Hartwig said.

First responders were called shortly before 10 o’clock to the intersection where highways 32 and 57 merge in the town of Schleswig, southeast of Kiel.

The sheriff says the preliminary investigation suggests the Sheboygan man was going south on 32/57 and crashed with a pickup truck going north on 57. The victim died before he could be taken to a hospital. The man’s name wasn’t made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying family members first.

The 21-year-old New Holstein woman driving the pickup was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover from her injuries. An infant in the truck was properly restrained and didn’t appear to be hurt.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the crash site by Kiel police, fire and ambulance services, New Holstein fire, the Manitowoc and Sheboygan highway departments, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State patrol, the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, and Hi-Way 42 Garage.

