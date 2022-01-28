Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

