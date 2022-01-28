Northeast Wisconsin faces all-time high for COVID-19 cases, more testing now available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some health experts say the number of COVID-19 cases, we are seeing lately are at an all-time high. With that can be a lot of confusion surrounding the latest medical advice for masking, testing, or getting vaccinated.

“All coronaviruses along with other respiratory viruses are capable of mutating,” Dr. Raul Mendoza, medical director respiratory services at Aurora BayCare, said. “They will continue to mutate. So, we shouldn’t be surprised if there is a new variant. It will happen and in two or three months we’re going to have a different variant and so on.”

Health experts from organizations like Bellin Health are still advising masking indoors and being boosted to try and help slow the spread of the omicron variant. For now though, the daily average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is on a downward trend.

To keep COVID-19 numbers from getting any higher, doctors, recommend testing and isolating if you have a runny nose, fever, or other respiratory symptoms.

“It’s really important to get tested for COVID if you have these symptoms and not think ‘oh I just have a cold or I just have the flu,’” Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, said.

If you test negative with a rapid home test but continue to experience symptoms, you may want to try again.

“Some of these home tests will ask you to retest or to test twice within a certain time frame so be sure that you know the manufacturers’ instructions before you perform the test,” Jill Spejcher, Bellin Health’s team leader primary care clinical operations, said. “Although the quick test is a good option, PCR tests are still generally considered the gold standard for reliability.”

Turnaround time for a PCR test varies, although at Bellin Health they currently average 24-36 hours for you to get your results back. Bellin and Prevea Health say they also have same-day and next day appointments available for testing.

In addition, if you order online the federal government is offering home testing to every household for free. To order your free COVID test, CLICK HERE.

