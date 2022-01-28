MUCH COLDER WITH SUNNY SKIES

High pressure has been inching closer to the state since the overnight areas. Winds around that area of high pressure have been funneling in out of the northwest, ushering in much colder air. Afternoon highs will only make it into the middle and upper teens, even under the sunny skies. With dry conditions expected for the weekend, it is a good day for a car wash!

By tomorrow morning, high pressure will drift to the south of us, and clouds will begin to increase across the region. Expect those clouds to thicken throughout the course of the day, but some glimpses of sunshine will certainly be possible in the morning. Tomorrow’s highs will be closer to 20 degrees, but a bit more brisk compared to today as winds slightly pick up. Those winds will be coming out of the southwest, and will allow us to continue our warming trend even into the start of next week.

Our weather pattern stays quiet at least through the start of next week, and temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday. There is still a chance to see some wintry weather next week, but it looks like the pattern is more favorable for the southern part of the state to see some snow. As the forecast becomes more certain we will keep you up informed. Enjoy your weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Much colder. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid, with light winds LOW: -3

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Not as cold. Some flakes NORTH. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Late flakes? HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 8

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Much colder. HIGH: 11

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.