Advertisement

Milwaukee police officer shot, 2nd in two days

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Thursday evening was the second of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the officer was shot multiple times.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that dispatch logs indicate the shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, and an adult male who was also shot was taken to a hospital.

The shooting follows that of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Almonte was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
On Broadway announced plans for a Public Market and apartments at Old Fort Square
On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay
House fire on De Pere's Ash Street
De Pere fire worsened by house’s construction and frigid weather
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public

Latest News

Angela Olson looks at the fire damage to her home in De Pere
Exclusive: De Pere fire victim on how fire started, community support
Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor
Kleefisch responds to Nicholson entering governor's race
Angela Olson, 32, of De Pere lost her home in a blaze.
Exclusive: “Laugh, instead of cry,” says De Pere woman after a fire destroyed her home
Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson (WBAY photo)
Conservative activist Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor race