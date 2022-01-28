Advertisement

Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest.

Rittenhouse shot the men during a protest in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them. A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide.

Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him. A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol.

Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court. Rittenhouse is not expected to be in court for Friday’s hearing.

