INTERVIEW: Outgoing Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced last week he would not seek re-election in the fall.

Twelve years in Madison will be enough for the Republican from Kaukauna, who rose to a leadership position in the state Assembly in 2014.

Chris Roth talked with Rep. Steineke for Action 2 News at 4:30 about his decision and the reasons behind it. He called it a toxic political environment. We asked him, what’s the solution and he had a very quick answer.

He also talks about the investigations of the 2020 presidential election and voters’ confidence in elections, and what advice he’ll give his colleagues in the capitol about moving forward.

