Advertisement

How to take part in the annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest

Lawrence University
Lawrence University(WBAY)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Put your knowledge to the test during the 57th Annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest.

The contest begins Friday night at Lawrence University. It’s 50 consecutive hours of trivia.

Registration starts at 8 p.m. Friday. The contest starts shortly after 10 p.m.

The contest is open to teams on and off campus. It will be streamed on Twitch.

After each question, players have three minutes to call in an answer. Each correct answer is worth five points.

The contest is organized by students. They write the questions. Topics range from pop culture to current events.

“You don’t need to have any prior trivia knowledge or be good at trivia to play. It’s a lot of google search based and searching on the internet, a lot of the answers are really obscure,” says Riley Newton, Trivia Head Master.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the contest and registration.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

Latest News

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay falls short of Christmas goal
Homeless count volunteers
Volunteers conduct homeless count in Fox Valley
January 27 Birthday Club
January 27 Birthday Club
Hawk at Winterfest
Family-friendly fun at Winterfest on Broadway