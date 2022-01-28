How to take part in the annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Put your knowledge to the test during the 57th Annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest.

The contest begins Friday night at Lawrence University. It’s 50 consecutive hours of trivia.

Registration starts at 8 p.m. Friday. The contest starts shortly after 10 p.m.

The contest is open to teams on and off campus. It will be streamed on Twitch.

After each question, players have three minutes to call in an answer. Each correct answer is worth five points.

The contest is organized by students. They write the questions. Topics range from pop culture to current events.

“You don’t need to have any prior trivia knowledge or be good at trivia to play. It’s a lot of google search based and searching on the internet, a lot of the answers are really obscure,” says Riley Newton, Trivia Head Master.

