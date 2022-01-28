Advertisement

Green Bay women win in return, Ivory dismissed from men’s team

green bay phoenix basketball
green bay phoenix basketball(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women earned a victory in their first game since January 8th thanks to a couple of local products.

Appleton North Grad Sydney Levy led the way for the Phoenix with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Former Seymour star Haley Oskey added another 22 points, a season high, as Green Bay cruised to a 73-51 victory over Wright State.

Kevin Borseth’s team was also efficient on the defensive end. Holding Wright State to just 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

It wasn’t a good night for the Green Bay men as their late comeback bid against Youngstown State came up short, 63-50. The Phoenix fell behind early as Youngstown State jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first half. Green Bay also had just two players break into double figures with Kamari McGee and Japannah Kellog III both finishing with ten points in the contest.

After the game it was announced that Kaukauna grad Donovan Ivory was no longer part of the Phoenix program. No reason was given for his departure other than a statement from head coach Will Ryan.

“After careful consideration, Donovan Ivory will no longer be a part of our basketball program. We appreciate Donovan’s commitment to the team this season and we wish him the very best in his future both on and off the court,” said Will Ryan in a statement.

Ivory appeared in 15 games for the Phoenix this season and averaged 11.9 points per contest.

