Green Bay students to speak with astronaut at International Space Station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - McAuliffe Elementary School students will speak with an astronaut on the International Space Station Friday.

Mark Vande Hei will virtually interact with the students on the 36th anniversary of the Challenger disaster. McAuliffe Elementary is named for Christa McAuliffe, the teacher who died when the Challenger exploded after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

“During their virtual meeting, students will have the opportunity to ask Mr. Vande Hei questions about his experience being an astronaut. They will be able to see and hear him as he maneuvers around the Space Station. Vande Hei has been on the International Space Station for more than 280 days, and is on track to break a record for the longest consecutive time an American has been in space,” reads a statement from the Green Bay Area Public School District.

Vande Hei has a tie to the school. His cousin, Michelle Vande Hei McVane, is a speech and language pathologist there.

Mark Vande Hei is a U.S. Army Colonel and member of the 20th NASA astronaut class.

