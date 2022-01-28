Advertisement

Green Bay students to speak with astronaut at International Space Station

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - McAuliffe Elementary School students will speak with an astronaut on the International Space Station Friday.

Mark Vande Hei will virtually interact with the students on the 36th anniversary of the Challenger disaster. McAuliffe Elementary is named for Christa McAuliffe, the teacher who died when the Challenger exploded after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

“During their virtual meeting, students will have the opportunity to ask Mr. Vande Hei questions about his experience being an astronaut. They will be able to see and hear him as he maneuvers around the Space Station. Vande Hei has been on the International Space Station for more than 280 days, and is on track to break a record for the longest consecutive time an American has been in space,” reads a statement from the Green Bay Area Public School District.

Vande Hei has a tie to the school. His cousin, Michelle Vande Hei McVane, is a speech and language pathologist there.

Mark Vande Hei is a U.S. Army Colonel and member of the 20th NASA astronaut class.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

Latest News

ISS astronauts
WATCH: Students to speak with astronaut
Great Midwest Trivia Contest
WATCH: Great Midwest Trivia contest preview
January 28 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and sun
In the Classroom Magee Elementary
In the Classroom: Magee Elementary in Two Rivers